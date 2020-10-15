Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $141.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Technology is benefitting from its diversified product portfolio, which is showing resilience amid coronavirus-induced macroeconomic weakness. Rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions, proliferation of big data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies along with higher spend on software will likely drive the top line in the long haul. Furthermore, upbeat guidance for fiscal 2021 driven by strong pipeline of its Asset Performance Management and Aspen Mtell suite bode well. However, coronavirus crisis-induced supply chain disruptions and major oil industry downturn amid steep drop in oil prices are an overhang. A highly leveraged balance sheet along with stiff competition in the asset optimization software market is another headwind. Notably, shares of Aspen have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

AZPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $133.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.75 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 59.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $250,709.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,025.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,409.5% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,528.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

