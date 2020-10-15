Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) updated its third quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.00-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.26.
Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $112.27 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
