Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.00-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.26.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $112.27 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

ABG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Asbury Automotive Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.33.

In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,703.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.