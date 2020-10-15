Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NYSE:APAM opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.54% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Hall Kathryn A. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 157.3% in the first quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 489,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $6,589,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 243.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 258,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,561,000 after buying an additional 198,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 297.9% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 158,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

