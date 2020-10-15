Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of AROW opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $407.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,843.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Financial by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 26.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 53.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

