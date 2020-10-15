Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AHH. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

In other news, insider Michael P. O’hara acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,865.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.4% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

