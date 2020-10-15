Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Aristocrat Leisure stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

