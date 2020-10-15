Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Aristocrat Leisure stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.
About Aristocrat Leisure
