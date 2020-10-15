Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 911.9% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARDS. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ARDS opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.06.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.