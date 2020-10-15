Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Update

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,300 shares, an increase of 526.5% from the September 15th total of 493,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARNGF opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARNGF shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

