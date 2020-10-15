Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) PT Raised to $110.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its target price upped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.46.

Shares of ARNA opened at $83.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $3,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $1,175,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 184,976 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 272,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

