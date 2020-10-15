Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Director Jesse Grant Eisler Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 491,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FUV stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $230.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $8.89.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 840.39% and a negative return on equity of 224.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $103,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $1,315,000. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

