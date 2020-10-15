Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) General Counsel Sells $11,740.00 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 1,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $11,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,067 shares in the company, valued at $540,826.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAOI opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.93 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

