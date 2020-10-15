Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.19.

Shares of APO opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $838,149.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.