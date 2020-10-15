Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Apache (NASDAQ:APA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Apache from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

NASDAQ APA opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.99 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 154.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apache will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

