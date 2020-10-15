Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Apache (NASDAQ:APA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded Apache from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.
NASDAQ APA opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Apache has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $33.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.
Apache Company Profile
Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.
Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.