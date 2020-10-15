Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Short Interest Down 79.1% in September

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:ANTH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the September 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ANTH opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

