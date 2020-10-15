Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Down 5.1%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 11,417,678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 12,805,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Antero Resources by 336.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Antero Resources by 75.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.