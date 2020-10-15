Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the September 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ANDR opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Andrea Electronics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

