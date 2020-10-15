Analyzing Vape (OTCMKTS:VAPE) and Mohawk Group (OTCMKTS:MWK)

Vape (OTCMKTS:VAPE) and Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Vape has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mohawk Group has a beta of 5.51, meaning that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vape and Mohawk Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vape N/A N/A N/A Mohawk Group -29.87% -471.33% -65.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Vape shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Mohawk Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Mohawk Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vape and Mohawk Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vape 0 0 0 0 N/A Mohawk Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vape and Mohawk Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vape $130,000.00 1.69 -$2.44 million N/A N/A Mohawk Group $114.45 million 1.40 -$58.79 million ($3.21) -2.81

Vape has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mohawk Group.

Summary

Vape beats Mohawk Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vape

Vape Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in design, marketing, and distribution of ceramic vaporization products. Vape Holdings, Inc. is based in Agoura Hills, California.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands. It primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

