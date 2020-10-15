Analysts Set Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target at $13.75

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Tufin Software Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $7.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $257.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.49. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.