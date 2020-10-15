Analysts Set Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Price Target at $15.67

Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sidoti boosted their price target on Trueblue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $17.39 on Monday. Trueblue has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $627.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.30. Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $358.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Trueblue’s revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trueblue will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trueblue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the second quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

