Analysts Set Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Price Target at $41.00

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRTN. BofA Securities raised shares of Triton International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

In related news, Director Vestar/Triton Investments Iii, sold 10,706,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $402,796,662.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,425,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRTN opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. Triton International has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triton International will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.51%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

