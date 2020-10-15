Analysts Set Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Target Price at GBX 468.50

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 468.50 ($6.12).

PAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £64,000 ($83,616.41). Also, insider Richard Woodman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £46,650 ($60,948.52). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,987 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,463.

LON:PAG opened at GBX 314.87 ($4.11) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.52 million and a PE ratio of 7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.26). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 340.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 338.11.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

