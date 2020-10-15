Analysts Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target at $34.44

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

CNQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $18.02 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.318 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

