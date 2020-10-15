Analysts Set Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

AA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,029.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AA opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.32). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

