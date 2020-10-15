Analysts Expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Announce $2.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) to post $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. LGI Homes posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $9.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $12.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $126.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.18 and its 200 day moving average is $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $161,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,381,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,007 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LGI Homes by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 50.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 60.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

