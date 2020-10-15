Anaconda Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Short Interest Down 88.6% in September

Anaconda Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the September 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANXGF stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. Anaconda Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

