Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

ASYS opened at $6.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.96.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 23.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 78.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.