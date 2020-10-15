AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II Purchases 3,500 Shares

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Edward B. Cloues II purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $20,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,257.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AXR opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $47.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.68. AMREP Co. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $6.34.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. AMREP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 28.07%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMREP stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of AMREP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMREP from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The company's Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties.

