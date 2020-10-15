Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp Sells 50,027 Shares

Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 50,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $46,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fir Tree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 441,883 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $428,626.51.

AMPY opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Amplify Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.82). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $35.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPY shares. Northland Securities downgraded Amplify Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amplify Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amplify Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

