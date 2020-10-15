Amphenol Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,774 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,153% compared to the typical volume of 345 call options.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $113.48 on Thursday. Amphenol has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several research firms have commented on APH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.18.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $6,035,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $4,588,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,200 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,901. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 4.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 24.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $16,876,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

