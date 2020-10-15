Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells $187,500.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMKR opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.80. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 550,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,026,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 50.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 438,819 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 8.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

