Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Boosted by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,692 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $167.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.25.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

