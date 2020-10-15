American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Well presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

American Well stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. American Well has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

