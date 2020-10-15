American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMWL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

Get American Well alerts:

NYSE:AMWL opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.