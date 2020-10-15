American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.
AMWL has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.14.
American Well stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.
American Well Company Profile
There is no company description available for American Well Corp.
