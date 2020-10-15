American Superconductor’s (AMSC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMSC. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised American Superconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

AMSC opened at $17.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a market cap of $406.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 0.99. American Superconductor has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $17.85.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 7.8% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,220,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Superconductor by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in American Superconductor by 40.0% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 35.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 51,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

