American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Trading Down 5.6%

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.35 and last traded at $71.39. 724,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 613,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.65.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.88.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.