American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Down 5.4%

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 63,133,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 65,510,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. 140166 lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -19.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 94.6% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 2,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 238.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

