AMERAMEX INTL I/SH (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in September

AMERAMEX INTL I/SH (OTCMKTS:AMMX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 524,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMMX opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. AMERAMEX INTL I/SH has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.02.

AMERAMEX INTL I/SH Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies in heavy construction, surface mining, infrastructure, logging, shipping, and transportation industries. It carries an inventory of front end loaders, scrapers, excavators, backhoes, rock trucks, container handlers, log loaders, forklifts, wheel loaders, trucks, and trailers.

