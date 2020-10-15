Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (AA4) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AA4 opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Thursday. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.60 ($1.08). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.38.

In related news, insider Robin Hallam sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £6,900 ($9,014.89).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) Company Profile

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

