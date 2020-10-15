Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (AA4) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AA4 opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Thursday. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.60 ($1.08). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.38.

In related news, insider Robin Hallam sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £6,900 ($9,014.89).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

