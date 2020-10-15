Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lessened by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,363.71 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1,724.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,209.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,788.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,439.10.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.