Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Releases Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.39-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAL. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $392.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

