Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $372.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 4,761.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.