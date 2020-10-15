Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ALNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $143.91 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $79.49 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $4,732,559.45. Insiders sold a total of 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,931 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,923,000 after buying an additional 269,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,574,000 after buying an additional 355,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,824,000 after buying an additional 85,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,257,000 after buying an additional 114,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,291,000 after buying an additional 1,052,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

