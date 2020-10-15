Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.