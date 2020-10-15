AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Reaches $0.0204 on Major Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $186,180.13 and approximately $421.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 48.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00026518 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004980 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

