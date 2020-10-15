Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLT. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Allot Communications by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Allot Communications by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

