Allied Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,013 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $220.86 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,671.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

