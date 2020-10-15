Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

Alliant Energy has increased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.