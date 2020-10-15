Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $128.97 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.51.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $206,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $838,813.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 385.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 118,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

