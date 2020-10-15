Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Buys C$22,264.77 in Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Alex Miller bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$44.53 per share, with a total value of C$22,264.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at C$167,119.36.

Alex Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

On Friday, October 2nd, Alex Miller bought 200 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$45.73 per share, with a total value of C$9,145.36.

Shares of ATD.A opened at C$45.08 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 52-week low of C$30.57 and a 52-week high of C$47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion and a PE ratio of 19.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.13%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.